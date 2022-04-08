QAnon Believer Texted Wife Day He Allegedly Killed Kids

(Newser) – California surfing instructor Matthew Coleman, accused of stabbing his two young children to death with a spearfishing gun on the belief that they had "serpent DNA," grew more and more paranoid as he went down the QAnon rabbit hole, court documents allege. Wife Abby Coleman told investigators that the couple began digging in to QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories together and shared memes about "the Satanic Elite," according to an affidavit filed in San Diego federal court, per People. The couple "always talked about hidden meanings and conspiracy theories," a friend tells the outlet. "It was Bible numerology and other things like that."

Both believed people could be identified as evil by the hand signals they used in photos on Facebook, court documents indicate, per Rolling Stone. But Matthew was in deeper than Abby, she allegedly told investigators, adding that over the course of last summer, he grew "significantly more paranoid that people around him were involved in a conspiracy." He abruptly left the family's Santa Barbara home with 2-year-old Kaleo and 10-month-old Roxy on Aug. 7. He then drove them to Rosarito, Mexico, where he killed them in the early hours of Aug. 9, authorities say. "So many crazy thoughts going through my head right now," he allegedly texted his wife that morning, per Rolling Stone. "Things have been rough but starting to get some clarity."

He added he was "still thinking of burning" his grandmother's old Bibles "in case theres [sic] a chip in them." Abby allegedly told him to take care of the children, but added "everything you've believed and known to be true is happening right now." Arrested on his return to the US, Matthew claimed he had laid in bed in Mexico "seeing all the pieces being decoded like The Matrix," the affidavit reads. He added that "visions and signs" showed his wife "possessed serpent DNA," which "will spread if something is not done about it," authorities say. Though he "begged for forgiveness" in a letter to a friend late last year, per People, he's pleaded not guilty to foreign first-degree murder of US nationals. He is being held without bond.