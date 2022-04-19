All the Major Airlines Have Tossed Their Mask Mandates

(Newser) – A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the US created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigate airports and transit systems, the AP reports. The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely, resulting in rules that vary by city and mode of transportation. Passengers on an United Airlines flight from Houston to Kennedy Airport, for instance, could ditch their masks at their departing airport and on the plane, but have to put them back on once they land in New York or take a subway.

Many airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings, the AP reports. The major airlines switched to a mask optional policy, with some eliciting cheers from passengers when the changes were announced over loudspeakers. The Transportation Security Administration said Monday night that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement, and airports in Houston and Dallas almost immediately did away with their mandates after the TSA announcement. Los Angeles International Airport, the world's fifth-largest by passenger volume, also dropped its mandate but the Centers for Disease Control continued to recommend masking on transportation “and I think that's good advice," LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery said. The White House has not said whether it will fight the judge's order.

Here's a look at how US transportation centers and providers are responding: