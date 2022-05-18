Dow Drops 800+ Points for the 5th Time This Year

Stocks slump on Walmart and Target's earnings
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted May 18, 2022 12:45 PM CDT
Dow Drops by 800+ Points for the 5th Time This Year
Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(Newser) – US stocks are getting hammered once again on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones down 1,092 points, or 3.3%, at one point. CNBC reports that marks the fifth Dow drop of 800+ points this year and is the biggest drop since October 2020. The S&P 500 was down 3.8%, the biggest decrease since June 2020. The Nasdaq Composite's 4.5% decline is its biggest since May 5.

The sell-off came as Walmart and Target issued quarterly reports that did little to qualm investor worries about inflation. After Walmart on Tuesday attributed its lower-than-expected earnings to a rise in fuel and labor costs, Target did the same on Wednesday. Target's shares fell 26% on the news; Walmart's dropped 11% on Tuesday and are now down an additional 6%.

The Wall Street Journal reports Target could be looking at "its worst one-day performance since Black Monday in 1987." Dollar Tree and Dollar General could also end up having their worst day in years, with the AP reporting that their shares were down 16.8% and 11.3%, respectively. "Any company that relies on households and discretionary purchases will likely suffer this quarter because a lot of discretionary income has been funneled to food and energy prices," Cresset Capital partner Jack Ablin tells CNBC. (Read more Dow Jones stories.)

