Toddler Leaves Good Tip After Ordering 31 Cheeseburgers

(Newser) – Know this about 2-year-old Barrett Golden of Ricardo, Texas: The kid tips well. KRIS 6 reports that the toddler got hold of his mother's phone and inadvertently ordered 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's via DoorDash. The burgers were about $61, but Barrett also managed to tack on a $16 tip. With app fees, the total came to $91.70, and the order was delivered to his surprised mother. "Apparently, my 2-year-old knows how to order DoorDash,'" Kelsey Burkhalter Golden posted to a community page on social media, per Fox 13.

She tells Today she knew Barrett was playing with her phone but thought she had it locked. At one point, DoorDash texted her to say that her order was running late, but because she sometimes ordered McDonalds' lunches to be delivered to her two in-school children, she figured it was one she had set up earlier and forgot about. Then the delivery person showed up at the front door. The kicker? "He actually doesn't even like cheeseburgers—he ate half of one," says Burkhalter Golden of her son. She ended up giving them away to neighbors who saw her social media post. (This kind of thing has been happening for a while.)