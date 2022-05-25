After Effort to Disqualify Her, Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins

(Newser) – US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term, the AP reports. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and engaged in conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. Greene spoke at an event organized by a white nationalist where the crowd chanted “Putin!” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and launched other partisan attacks that critics said promoted racism and violence. She will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary in northwest Georgia’s 14th District, a seat drawn to give Republicans a huge advantage, in November.

Greene remained on the primary ballot Tuesday in Georgia's 14th Congressional District after a failed effort to disqualify her by opposing voters. They argued Greene engaged in insurrection by encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Georgia's secretary of state and an administrative law judge dismissed the claims. More from Tuesday's primaries: