In Georgia, Another Primary Blow for Trump

(Newser) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was a top target of former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary as he seeks reelection, the AP reports. Raffensperger beat three challengers, including Trump-endorsed US Rep. Jody Hice, who had criticized his handling of the 2020 election. Raffensperger was among Trump’s chief targets when the former president turned his wrath on top Georgia officials for not taking steps to overturn his narrow election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the state. Trump insisted without proof that victory had been stolen from him through widespread voter fraud.

In a now-notorious January 2021 phone call, Trump suggested Raffensperger could “find” enough votes to overturn President Biden’s victory. That led a prosecutor in Atlanta to open an investigation into whether Trump and others tried to illegally influence the state’s election. That investigation is ongoing. Hice embraced false claims about the 2020 election being stolen and objected to Georgia’s electoral votes being counted for Biden. The other two candidates in the Republican primary were former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle and former probate and magistrate judge TJ Hudson, both of whom also criticized Raffensperger's handling of the 2020 election. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, also a subject of Trump's ire, trounced his Trump-backed challenger on Tuesday as well.