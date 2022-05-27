At Least 4 Dead in House Explosion

(Newser) – A house exploded in Pottstown, Pennsylvania Thursday night, killing at least four people and destroying two other homes. Officials say two other people were injured and two more may be unaccounted for, CBS Philly reports. The cause has not been confirm but officials believe the blast, which started a two-alarm fire, was a gas explosion. "I heard a huge explosion," neighbor Russell Noll tells NBC10. "I thought a bomb went off. I thought somebody dropped a bomb somewhere. And then all the sirens started going off."

Another neighbor says the explosion blew out her bedroom window. "I just saw smoke and I thought the whole back of the house was gone and I just ran for the kids and ran out the door," Ashley Miller says. The blast spread debris over a wide area and several other homes were damaged. All schools in Pottstown, which is around 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia, will be closed Friday, authorities say.