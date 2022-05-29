Pacific Has Its First Hurricane of the Season

(Newser) – Hurricane Agatha, the first hurricane of the season, formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Sunday and was heading quickly for land, per the AP. Agatha could make landfall on Monday near Puerto Escondido, in the southern state of Oaxaca. On Sunday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said the center of Agatha was located about 200 miles west-southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 75 mph. It was heading to the north-northwest at 3 mph.

The civil defense office in Oaxaca said the hurricane’s outer bands were already hitting the coast. The office published photos of fishermen hauling their boats up on beaches to protect them from the storm. Agatha is the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the eastern Pacific. Because the storm’s current path would carry it over the narrow waist of Mexico’s isthmus, the center said there was a chance the storm’s remnants could reemerge over the Gulf of Mexico. (The Atlantic is expected to have a busier-than-normal hurricane season.)