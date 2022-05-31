Since Uvalde, the US Has Had at Least 14 Mass Shootings

(Newser) – Despite the horror and grief over the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the rampage at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store before it, gun violence in the US has not diminished in the week since Uvalde. As of Monday, there had been at least 14 mass shootings in the US since the elementary school massacre, the Washington Post reports. Eleven of those were over the Memorial Day holiday weekend (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday). Defined by the Gun Violence Archive as any shooting in which four or more people are shot, not including the gunman, many mass shootings "just end up being local stories," said CNN anchor Brian Stelter in a clip that's gone viral.

The incident Stelter was speaking about took place in Tennessee Saturday night, where six children between the ages of 13 and 15 were shot in what authorities believe was an altercation between teenagers. At a California party, one person was killed and three others were injured, one critically. At a Pennsylvania party, two people between the ages of 14 and 21 were killed and two were hurt. Six people were shot at an Alabama graduation party. At an Oklahoma festival, one person was killed and seven injured. A mother and her three young children were killed by a relative in Michigan, NPR reports.