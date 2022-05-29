8 Shot at Holiday Festival, Sending Crowd Running

(Newser) – Authorities said one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, with a witness describing people frantically running for cover as the gunfire erupted. Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles southeast of Tulsa, the State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Witnesses said an argument preceded the gunfire just after midnight, the agency said. No one has been arrested, the AP reports.

"We heard a lot of shots, and we thought it was firecrackers at first," said Sylvia Wilson, an owner of Taft's Boots Cafe, which was open at the time to serve a surge of visitors to the small town for the holiday weekend gathering. "Then people start running and ducking. And we were yelling at everyone ... 'Get down! Get down!" Wilson said Sunday. About 1,500 people attended the event in Taft, which usually has a population of just a few hundred. Members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance and immediately began rendering aid, the bureau said.

The agency provided no other details, including the conditions of those injured. Wilson estimated her café is about 100 feet from where the shooting broke out. She said that law enforcement had been on the scene to help with security earlier and that officers reacted quickly to the shooting. "We are upset," Wilson said. She wondered whether a Memorial Day parade planned for Monday in Taft could be canceled because of the shooting and was waiting for official word.