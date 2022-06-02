Multiple Mourners Shot During Service at Cemetery

(Newser) – Gunfire erupted during a burial service at a cemetery in southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, and police said multiple people were shot. "There are victims but unknown how many at this time," a statement by Racine police said, per NBC News. A hospital next to the cemetery said victims were being treated there, the AP reports. A woman who was in a backyard across the street from the cemetery with children and other relatives said she heard 20 to 30 bullets were fired in a barrage, then a handful of single shots. Then, Alissa Miller said, she heard screams. "It was terrified, horrific screaming," Miller said. "It was unmistakable."

The service was for Da'Shontay L. King Sr., who was shot to death by police two weeks ago in a traffic stop, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Racine officer said they had a search warrant for King's car and shot him when he ran away. They said he had a handgun. King's sister was at the cemetery Thursday. "We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere," Natasha Mullen said. (Read more mass shootings stories.)