Unvaccinated Andrew Giuliani Barred From In-Person Debate

TV station won't allow candidate for governor in studio
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 13, 2022 5:03 PM CDT
Unvaccinated Andrew Giuliani Says He'll Debate Remotely
Andrew Giuliani, a Republican candidate for governor of New York, right, campaigns with his father, Rudy Giuliani, on Tuesday in New York.   (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(Newser) – Andrew Giuliani, a first-time candidate for public office, will not be allowed into a TV studio to join the opening Republican debate in the New York governor's race on Monday because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19. Giuliani said WCBS-TV told him Sunday he'll be barred unless he provides proof of vaccination, the New York Times reports. "I chose very clearly that I was not going to get the shot," said Giuliani, adding that he "looked at the data" on the vaccination and decided against having the shots.

WCBS said all visitors have to be vaccinated. "Any candidate who doesn’t meet this requirement is encouraged to participate in Monday's debate remotely," the station said. Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday he enjoys "natural immunity" to COVID-19; he often criticizes vaccine mandates on the campaign trial. He was scheduled to debate US Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino, and businessman Harry Wilson, per New York Magazine. Giuliani said he'd participate remotely. Zeldin then tweeted opposition to that, and Astorino said "all four candidates should be onstage." (Read more Andrew Giuliani stories.)

