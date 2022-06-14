Guy Arrested in Connection to Arizona Wildfire Burned His Toilet Paper: Cops

(Newser) – A man arrested in connection with a wildfire burning north of Flagstaff, Arizona, admitted to authorities he had burned toilet paper he used while camping. Police spotted Matthew Riser, 57, driving "rapidly" away from the Pipeline Fire Sunday and pulled him over; he said he'd burned the TP Saturday around noon and put it under a rock, not realizing it would continue to smolder all night, the Arizona Republic reports. He also said at some point he attempted to put out the fire with his sleeping bag. The Pipeline Fire started around 80 yards from Riser's campsite and was reported Sunday morning. Riser told authorities he'd seen a 200'-by-200' fire, and "everything was on fire including pine trees," before he fled the area.

Riser is charged with building a fire during restrictions, residing on the national forest, and possession of a controlled substance (pot), the Arizona Daily Sun reports. But his lawyer says there's no evidence Riser was living in the forest, nor can it be proven that he started the fire, since the area in which it started is heavily trafficked. Riser told police he had not seen the "no campfires" signs in the area until he was driving away from the fire. The Pipeline Fire had burned about 5,000 acres in the Coconino National Forest as of noon Monday. Evacuations were underway in some areas, the AP reports. (Read more Arizona stories.)