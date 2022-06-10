Britney Spears' Wedding Crashed by Her Ex-Husband

(Newser) – Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married Thrusday, but not before Spears' ex crashed the wedding. Jason Alexander, who himself was the first person Spears married (in Vegas in 2004 in a union that lasted just 55 hours), went live on Instagram and filmed himself walking up to Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles, where the wedding took place, CBS LA reports. "Some kind of physical struggle" took place before the video froze up, TMZ reports, and police later confirmed that private security had detained Alexander around 2pm, before the wedding, and then sheriff's deputies arrived and arrested him on an outstanding felony warrant from northern California on larceny charges. (Someone put Alexander's Instagram video on YouTube here, but be warned, it's NSFW.)

Sources tell TMZ he was later booked on charges related to the wedding: trespassing, vandalism, and two battery counts for allegedly getting physical with two members of the private security team. The wedding went on, and People reports there were around 60 guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez. Not present were Spears' father Jamie, mother Lynn, or sister Jamie Lynn; only her older brother, Bryan, was in attendance. Her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean Preston, and 15-year-old Jayden James, were also not there, but they wished their mom the best in a statement issued by Federline's lawyer: The boys "are happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together. It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them."