Trump Issues 12-Page Statement Regarding Jan. 6 Hearings

(Newser) – Donald Trump on Monday released his response to the Jan. 6 hearings being held by a House committee, or, more accurately, he released 12 pages' worth of his responses to the hearings. The upshot, per the Hill, is that the former president still believes he won the 2020 election and is still peddling false claims of election fraud to bolster his case. His statement, which the Hill has in full, claims that Democrats are running a "Kangaroo Court" in an effort to distract Americans from real problems, which Trump lists: the economy, inflation, gas prices, cargo delays, the baby formula shortage, the Afghanistan withdrawal, "millions and millions of illegals ... marching to the border and invading our country," and a Democratic president that is, per Trump, "unfit" to run for re-election.

"The January 6th Unselect Committee is disgracing everything we hold sacred about our

Constitution. If they had any real evidence, they’d hold real hearings with equal representation. They don’t, so they use the illegally-constituted committee to put on a smoke and mirrors show for the American people, in a pitiful last-ditch effort to deceive the American public…again," it reads. It goes on (and on) in that vein, and also rehashes the false claims Trump has made in the past regarding Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia, which Trump still falsely claims he, not Biden, won in 2020. As the New York Post reports, many of the points made by Trump in the statement have already been debunked (by a former Fox News digital politics editor and Bill Barr, among others) at the Jan. 6 hearings. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)