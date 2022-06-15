Nevada Republicans Nominate 2020 Election Skeptic to Oversee Elections

(Newser) – Nevada Republicans have selected a former state lawmaker who has been repeating the false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen as their nominee to oversee future elections in the state, the AP reports. In November, Jim Marchant will face Cisco Aguilar, a lawyer and former chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission who was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Term limits prevented Nevada’s current secretary of state, a Republican, from seeking re-election. Since losing a 2020 congressional bid, Marchant has appeared at various events around the country with allies of former President Donald Trump to cast doubt on the last election. That includes MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has sought to prove voting machines were somehow manipulated.

There’s been no evidence of widespread fraud or conspiracy to steal the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden. Marchant is one of several Republicans across the country running for secretary of state, seeking to oversee the next presidential election while denying the outcome of the last one. In February, he told a crowd gathered for a candidates forum that their vote “hasn’t counted for decades.” An Associated Press investigation last year found that county election offices in Nevada had identified between 93 and 98 potential cases of voter fraud, representing less than 0.3% of Biden’s margin of victory in the state.