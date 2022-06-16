USA Today Pulls 23 Articles

(Newser) – After conducting an audit of a reporter's work, USA Today has pulled 23 articles from its website that included fabricated information. An outside complaint prompted the investigation of Gabriela Miranda's work, the New York Times reports. A post on the newspaper's home page says the newspaper's audit found that some quotes in Miranda's articles seem to have been made up; the speaker was not connected with the organizations cited. "The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified," the note says. "In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others." Thursday's post lists the headlines of the articles.

Miranda was a breaking news reporter for USA Today who resigned during the audit over the past few weeks. The paper found that Miranda produced false documentation of her reporting to mislead investigators—including recordings of interviews, per the Times. The articles taken down include coverage of Texas' new abortion restrictions, the reaction of women in Ukraine to the Russian invasion, and a guide to sunscreen. Michael McCarter, USA Today's managing editor of standards, ethics, and inclusion, said the paper will review its procedures "to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future."