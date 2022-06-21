Golf Answers Complaints on Commercials

(Newser) – Fans who felt like they weren't seeing much golf between TV commercials have received reassurance. "I'm on it!" Mike Whan, CEO of the US Golf Association, tweeted Sunday morning in response to the unrest on social media. Viewers had complained about the volume of ads on NBC's broadcast of the US Open, which ended Sunday, USA Today reports. "Sent this out during commercials," one viewer's follow-up tweet said. "They are back in commercial three minutes later. Do something, @USGAMike."

Whan answered from his personal Twitter account. It's rare for golf's rulers to publicly respond to complaints, per Golf.com, which reported that USGA and NBC executives talked about the issue Saturday. "We have the best sports production team in the world here with our partner NBC Sports (Olympics, Super Bowl, etc.) and if the amount of interruptions are problematic, we will work with our partner to do better," Whan posted. The broadcast often cut to a commercial just before a player would swing, per the Sporting News. One tweet wondered what the reaction would be if NBC didn't show every play on Sunday Night Football.

The reasons for the commercials are clear: The Open enjoys the greatest demand from advertisers, and NBC is paying more for the broadcast rights than it does for other tournaments. But the Open didn't actually have more commercials than usual on Saturday, per Golf.com, but it may have seemed like it because ads were fewer earlier earlier in the day so big moments wouldn't be missed. Viewers also were unhappy with being sent from the streaming Peacock to USA Network to NBC and back to watch play. The Golf Channel, though it's owned by NBC, was not an option. Matt Fitzpatrick closed strong to win the event, per ESPN. (Read more US Golf Association stories.)