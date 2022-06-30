Putin Hits Back at Western Leaders Over Topless Digs

'Undressed,' they 'would be a disgusting sight,' Russian president tells reporters
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 30, 2022 7:47 AM CDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media after the summit of Caspian Sea littoral states in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Thursday.   (Dmitry Azarov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(Newser) – Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look "disgusting" if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances, per the AP. Putin made the comment during a visit to Turkmenistan early Thursday when asked about Western leaders joking about him at the G7 summit. As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to "show that we're tougher than Putin" amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joked that Western leaders could try to match Putin's naked torso pictures with a "bare-chested horseback riding display," one of his widely publicized athletic adventures. Speaking to reporters, Putin retorted that, unlike him, Western leaders abuse alcohol and don't do sports. "I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," he said. "But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case." He noted that to look good "it's necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise, and take part in sports."

