Stanley Cup Shows Up at Wrong House

Neighbors of Colorado Avalanche's Gabe Landeskog got a memorable surprise
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 30, 2022 1:33 PM CDT
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog holds the Stanley Cup as the team is honored by the Colorado Rockies before a baseball game on Wednesday in Denver.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(Newser) – Lord Stanley arrived at the wrong house in Denver, and the mistake is making headlines. It seems the NHL's famed Stanley Cup (named after the aforementioned lord) was delivered to the wrong address on Monday, reports 9News. It was supposed to go to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog, but the driver taking it there went to a neighbor's house by accident. "The guy came to the door, met the dog, shook our hands like he was supposed to be here," Kit Karbler tells the Denver Channel. "And I'm like, 'Well, who are you?'"

When things got sorted out, the Cup deliverers let Karbler see and touch the trophy, and he snapped a photo he jokingly posted on the Nextdoor app under a "lost and found" listing. His one regret: "It never came to mind to take a selfie," says Karbler. "A chance of a lifetime, and I took one photo." The Cup then went on its way to Landeskog, whose team won it this week by beating Tampa Bay in the finals. By tradition, the NHL lets each player on the championship team have a day with the Cup. (Read more Stanley Cup stories.)

