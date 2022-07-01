9 Hurt in Newark Mass Shooting

(Newser) – Nine people, including a teenager, were wounded Thursday evening in gunfire outside a neighborhood grocery shop in Newark, police said. All of the victims are in stable condition and expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting, Acting Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene. Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital, the AP reports. Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders, Malave said.

Officers responded to the residential neighborhood at about 6:19pm after an alert from the city's ShotSpotter system, which can detect gunfire. Police were looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City, Malave said. Police say it appears to have been a drive-by shooting, ABC 7 reports. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were shooting or why the gunfire started.