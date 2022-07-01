9 Hurt in Newark Mass Shooting

All are expected to survive
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 1, 2022 12:05 AM CDT
9 Hurt in Newark Mass Shooting
This Jan. 11, 2022 file photo, shows part of the Passaic Valley Sewerage Authority plant in Newark NJ.   (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

(Newser) – Nine people, including a teenager, were wounded Thursday evening in gunfire outside a neighborhood grocery shop in Newark, police said. All of the victims are in stable condition and expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting, Acting Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene. Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital, the AP reports. Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders, Malave said.

Officers responded to the residential neighborhood at about 6:19pm after an alert from the city's ShotSpotter system, which can detect gunfire. Police were looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City, Malave said. Police say it appears to have been a drive-by shooting, ABC 7 reports. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were shooting or why the gunfire started.

(Read more Newark stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X