Man Accused of Stealing More Than $10K Mid-Flight

(Newser) – A passenger seen pacing the aisles during a flight from Buenos Aires to Miami wasn't a nervous flier, he was a larcenous one, authorities say. Court documents state that flight attendants observed the passenger, 29-year-old Diego Sebastian Radio, behaving suspiciously, walking up and down the plane and sitting in a seat that wasn't assigned to him, WPLG Local 10 reports. When attendants asked a female passenger if she was missing anything, she discovered that around $10,000 US dollars and Argentine pesos worth around $100 were missing from her wallet, authorities say. A nearby passenger was missing around $700 US and two credit cards.

The flight crew notified authorities in Miami, and after American Airlines Flight 900 landed Tuesday, Radio was arrested on one count of theft of personal property valued at greater than $1,000 within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, the Miami Herald reports. In a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Alexander Sorokin said Customs & Border Protection officials who met the plane at the gate searched Radio and found the stolen cash and credit cards.