Officer Charged in Crash That Killed 2 Children

A Texas patrol officer who sped to answer a persons with a weapon" call without using his vehicle's lights or siren is now facing felony charges in a crash that killed two children, prosecutors said. Michael Hightower, a 2½-year veteran, has been indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault in the Oct. 23 collision, the Baytown Police Department said Monday. Hightower was driving a marked unit that struck a van with six people in it about 7:10pm at an intersection in Baytown, People reports.

Court documents cited by ABC13 and KPRC say Hightower was traveling well over the speed limit without emergency lights or siren activated. Two brothers, identified as Jude Russell, 10, and 8-year-old Ryver Russell, died five days later. An older sister who was badly injured is the named victim in the aggravated assault charge. Two younger sisters,14 and 3, were also hurt, and the woman driving was treated for injuries, per KHOU. A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $73,000 as of Dec. 17, and an update there said the youngest girls were released from the hospital, while the oldest sister "is still fighting to overcome her injuries." Hightower, who was also injured, remains on medical leave, the department said, adding that he turned himself in Monday and posted a $150,000 bond.