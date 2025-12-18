Ghislaine Maxwell Asks Judge to Toss Conviction

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Wednesday to set aside her sex trafficking conviction and free her from a 20-year prison sentence, saying "substantial new evidence" has emerged proving that constitutional violations spoiled her trial.
- Maxwell maintained in a habeas petition she has promised to file since August that information that would have resulted in her exoneration at her 2021 trial was withheld and false testimony was presented to the jury. She said the cumulative effect of the constitutional violations was a
"complete miscarriage of justice." CNN describes the move as a "Hail Mary" bid with little chance of success.