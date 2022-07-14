(Newser) – At the end of the last Jan. 6 hearing, panel Vice Chair Liz Cheney alleged that former President Trump tried to contact one of the committee's witnesses. While Cheney didn't reveal the person's identity—saying only that it was someone who hadn't appeared publicly—multiple reports have now at least identified the person's position. CNN, NBC News, and ABC News all report that Trump tried to call a member of the White House support staff, meaning the name may not be a familiar one to the public. As ABC notes, such staffers often remain in their jobs from one administration to the next.

The reports say that Trump placed a call to this person after watching the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, with CNN noting that the witness is in a position to corroborate some of what she said. However, Cheney said the person didn't take Trump's call and instead informed their attorney, who notified the panel. "Let me say one more time, we will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously," Cheney said at the hearing. Panel Chair Bennie Thompson told CNN Wednesday the panel has raised the matter with the Justice Department.

"From my vantage point, it is highly unusual to do that, and that's why we more or less put that in the hands of the Justice Department, for them to make that decision," said Thompson. A Trump spokesman earlier this week responded to the allegation via tweet by accusing Cheney of trafficking in "innuendos and lies." However, the statement didn't specifically address whether Trump tried to call the witness. (Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)