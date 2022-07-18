Woman Killed by Alligators in Golf Course Pond

The gators 'grabbed' 80-year-old woman, authorities say
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 18, 2022 2:31 AM CDT
Stock photo   (Getty Images / Ferenc Cegledi)

(Newser) – An 80-year-old woman died Friday night after falling into a pond at a Florida golf course and being attacked by two alligators. The woman "struggled to stay afloat" after falling into the body of water at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Sarasota County, authorities say, and then the alligators "ultimately grabbed her while in the water." She was pronounced dead on the scene, CNN reports. Two alligators, one 8'10" long and one 7'7" long, were later removed from the area by alligator trappers, but the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's not yet known whether they were the animals involved in the incident. Alligators, more than a million of which live in Florida, are more active when temperatures go up, CBS Miami reports.

This is at least the third death linked to alligators in the US so far this year; in May, a man looking for Frisbees in a Florida lake was attacked by gators, and last month, an alligator killed a person in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Just nine alligator bites, none fatal, were recorded in Florida last year. The woman's death is being investigated and her cause of death has not yet been determined. (Read more Florida stories.)

