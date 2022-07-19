This Jewelry Store Heist Did Not Go According to Plan

(Newser) – Who knows what he's been doing since June 1, but he certainly hasn't hawked any goods from Kay Jewelers in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Now, police are asking for the public's help in finding him. Per WISN News, surveillance video shows a man dressed in a red T-shirt, sunglasses, and dark cap entering the store and removing a brick from his pocket. He repeatedly attempts to smash a display case, to no avail. Store employees can be seen in the background; as one scrambles for the phone, the other jumps into action, confronting the man and chasing him out of the store with a metal pole in hand. The man is then seen driving away in a white Chevy Malibu.

According to Fox6 News, police only recently received a copy of the surveillance video, but they still hope to make an arrest. Captain Gene Neyhart says "the video has become popular if not viral," in large part because the public is naturally concerned to know such a brazen criminal remains on the loose. Police say the suspect is between 5'7" and 6' tall, with a medium build, "medium skin tone," and tattoos on his right arm. He had a dark beard at the time of the robbery.

Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, anyone with information is asked to call 888-441-5505 or visit stopcrimewaukesh.com. As the New York Post notes, smash-and-grabs have been on the rise across the country. In a more recent and successful example, four men hit a Long Island jewelry store on Saturday using a sledgehammer to smash a case before making off with "an unknown number of luxury watches." (Read more smash-and-grab stories.)