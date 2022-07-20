Georgia Parents Take Issue With School's Proposed Logo

(Newser) – The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta area elementary school has been paused after parents noted similarities to a Nazi symbol, though a school district said the design was based on a US Army colonel's eagle wings. The Cobb County School District said Tuesday that it has halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta after it drew condemnation on social media. The logo depicts an eagle, the school's mascot, over the school's initials ES, reports the AP. The Nazi eagle, which was developed in the 1920s and later became a symbol for white supremacists, depicts an eagle holding a swastika in its talons.

A message to parents on Monday notified them of the new logo, saying it was chosen to "represent the eagle soaring into excellence and to honor the history of our great school." The district has been working with all schools to create logos, the message added. The design drew a swift backlash on social media, and Georgia's second-largest school district announced plans to delay the new logo while "immediately reviewing needed changes." East Side Elementary is across the street from a synagogue; Rabbi Amanda Flaks told WSB-TV the logo sickened her. She said she contacted the school and got an apology from the principal, along with pictures of what the school district said the logo was based on.

Stacy Efrat said that as a parent and a member of the Jewish community, she was outraged. "I want to see the logo not only taken away I want a direct apology to our community. Not just the Jewish community but the entire community," she said. The logo controversy is only the latest related to antisemitism in Cobb schools. Graffiti depicting swastikas was found in two Cobb County high schools during the Jewish High Holidays. Several Cobb middle school students were disciplined earlier this year for sharing antisemitic imagery on social media.