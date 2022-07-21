Superintendent Recommends Firing School Police Chief

(Newser) – Uvalde school officials plan to decide Saturday whether to fire district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The announcement was made Wednesday after the superintendent recommended his dismissal and parents of those killed at Robb Elementary demanded it. Arredondo, who was placed on administrative leave last month, has received much of the blame for the failures in the police response to the mass shooting on May 24, the Texas Tribune reports. A report issued by a state legislative committee detailed widespread failures but still singled out Arredondo.

Uvalde residents who attended a school board meeting Monday angrily scolded district officials for not already firing the chief. Superintendent Hal Harrell answered that Arredondo is a contract employee and can't be fired at will, per the AP. So far, no officers involved in the response to the mass shooting have been dismissed. Arredondo has given up his seat on the City Council. The board's discussion about Arredondo will be behind closed doors, per the New York Times. "This is a move in the right direction," said Vincent Salazar, whose granddaughter, Layla, was shot to death. "Let's start with Arredondo, from the top, and work our way down. They should not have to wait until Saturday."