(Newser) – Thursday's prime-time Jan. 6 hearing put its main focus on the actions of former President Trump. But the other politician getting a lot of attention on Friday is GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. The House panel investigating the Capitol riot showed a now-famous photo of Hawley raising his fist in a gesture of support toward demonstrators that afternoon at the Capitol, and it coupled that with video of Hawley fleeing after the rioters entered the building. As Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria put it: "Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol."

As this video clip from journalist Dan Przygoda shows, those attending the hearing broke into laughter when video of Hawley running in the Capitol was displayed. Defiant: Hawley hadn't responded publicly as of Friday morning, but he did tweet an image of the famous fist photo. It adorns a coffee mug he's selling for $20 with the slogan "Show-Me Strong," a reference to his home state.