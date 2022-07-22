At Disney, No More 'Fairy Godmothers in Training'

(Newser) – Employees who help transform children through the magic of makeup and costumes into Disney characters at the company's theme parks will have a new job title, in an attempt to be more inclusive. The cast members at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques will be called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices" instead of "Fairy Godmothers in Training," the Hill reports, to accommodate employees who don't identify as women. Children ages 3 to 12 are made into princesses or knights at the boutiques, per NBC News.

Streaming the Magic, a third-party blog, reported the change, saying, "This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character." It also was posted on an official Twitter page, WDW News Today. The Bibbibid Bobbidi Boutiques at Florida's Magic Kingdom and California's Disneyland Park have been closed for more than two years because of the pandemic. They're scheduled to reopen next month. (Read more Walt Disney Co. stories.)