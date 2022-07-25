Cops Admit Photos of Suspects Were Really Stock Images

(Newser) – An embarrassing goof out of Canada in the search for escaped murder suspect Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil. Alkhalil managed to escape mid-trial from North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Coquitlam, British Columbia, on Thursday, with sources telling the Vancouver Sun the 35-year-old was assisted by men who posed as construction workers there to see to the facility's air conditioning. The men may have used a high-end plasma torch and are said to have left in a van that has since been recovered. The Coquitlam Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Friday released two black-and-white photos of the alleged accomplices, saying in a statement that "if you see them, call 911 immediately." The next day brought admission of the goof: those photos were actually stock images.

"Investigators can now confirm that previously-released images of Alkhalil’s suspect/associates are stock images that do not represent the suspects themselves," Const. Deanna Law said in a statement. "It is believed that the suspects who helped Alkhalil escape bear a close resemblance to the photos they left behind, but those images are not them." CTV News reports it managed to find at least one of the images available to buy online for $36. Alkhalil is on trial for the 2012 murder of gangster Sandip Duhre, and the jury was on Friday told that the trial would continue without him, though it was adjourned until Wednesday, per the Sun. (Read more escaped criminal stories.)