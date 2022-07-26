Fast Food Owner Buying 50K Mega Millions Tickets

(Newser) – The Mega Millions jackpot is now at its fourth-highest amount ever: $810 million. Among those hoping to cash in on the massive winnings is the entire workforce of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. The owner of the fast food company is buying the equivalent of one ticket for each of his 50,000 employees. At $2 a pop, that adds up to a $100,000 spend. If one of those tickets is a winner, all the employees will share the prize, which could be $10,000 or $20,000 apiece after "taxes and everything else," as TMZ puts it.

"None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning," Todd Graves tells Fox 8. With the jackpot so high, you might be wondering if you, too, should take your chances and buy a ticket before Tuesday night's drawing. If so, WBAL-TV runs some of the numbers: You have a one in 302.5 million chance of being the big winner, or a one in 12.6 million chance of winning just $1 million. If you do win and you choose the cash option, you'll get an estimated $470.1 million, which then drops down to less than $300 million after federal and possibly state taxes are accounted for. (Read more Mega Millions stories.)