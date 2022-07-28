On the South Lawn This Fall: a Biden Wedding

(Newser) – Later this year, Naomi Biden will take advantage of a perk of having a grandfather as president: She will get married on the South Lawn of the White House, reports the Hill. The 28-year-old announced the news on Twitter. Naomi Biden, an attorney and the daughter of Hunter Biden, will wed 24-year-old Peter Neal in November, per CNN. The couple will have their reception inside the White House, the first time a member of a first family has done so since Jenna Bush's celebration in 2008. Insider notes that the last White House wedding was in 2013, when Obama photographer Pete Souza got married in the Rose Garden. (Read more President Biden stories.)