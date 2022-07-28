10 Biggest Lottery Jackpots in History

(Newser) – The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion, making it the nation’s third largest lottery prize (and counting). The next drawing will take place Friday night. The prize has grown so large because it's been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot, per the AP. That amounts to 29 consecutive drawings without a winner. Here is a look at the 10 largest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold, also from the AP:

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland) $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California) $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York) $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland) $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)