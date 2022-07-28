US / Mega Millions 10 Biggest Lottery Jackpots in History Current $1.1B Mega Millions prize would come in at No. 3, but it's still growing By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jul 28, 2022 1:19 PM CDT Copied Gordon Midvale fills out a lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V?squez, File) (Newser) – The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion, making it the nation’s third largest lottery prize (and counting). The next drawing will take place Friday night. The prize has grown so large because it's been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot, per the AP. That amounts to 29 consecutive drawings without a winner. Here is a look at the 10 largest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold, also from the AP: $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland) $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California) $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York) $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland) $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)