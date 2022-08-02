Dentist Murdered Wife During Their African Safari

(Newser) – A Pittsburgh-area dentist was on Monday convicted of murdering his wife of 34 years during an African safari they took in 2016. Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph fatally shot Bianca Rudolph as they prepared to leave Zambia, where they were on a big game hunting trip in Kafue National Park; he claimed she accidentally shot herself with a hunting rifle when she dropped it while packing, but prosecutors argued she was shot from slightly above and 2 to 3.5 feet away, making it impossible for her to have shot herself, Fox News reports. He was also convicted of mail fraud for cashing in on his wife's $5 million in life insurance policies, the Denver Post reports. Because the insurance companies he defrauded are located in Colorado, the trial took place in Denver.

Prosecutors argued Rudolph killed his wife in part because he wanted to be with his office assistant and mistress, Lori Milliron, who moved into his home the month Bianca Rudolph died. Milliron was on Monday convicted of being an accessory after the fact to murder, obstruction of a grand jury, and two counts of perjury for her role. Rudolph and Milliron ultimately purchased a home together in Arizona, and a bartender at a steakhouse there testified he overheard Rudolph telling Milliron in early 2020, "I killed my f---ing wife for you!" Rudolph testified his actual words had been, "Now they're saying I killed my f---ing wife for you!" (Read more murder stories.)