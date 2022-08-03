Wildfire Wipes Out Scenic California Hamlet

(Newser) – The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store, and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash, the AP reports. Some Klamath River residents are now picking through the burned out shells of their modest houses. Eighty-year-old Roger Derry says he and his son are among the few families whose homes were spared by the inferno.

"It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening," says Derry, who has lived in the unincorporated town for more than four decades. "Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going to take some time now." The McKinney Fire was still out of control on Wednesday despite some progress by firefighters who took advantage of thunderstorms that dumped rain and temporarily lowered heat that can help fan flames in the parched region. The fire has charred nearly 90 square miles since it erupted last Friday and is the largest of several wildfires burning in the Klamath National Forest.

Roger Derry and his son Rodger, decided not to evacuate when the fire broke out and said their home survived after they had tried to safeguard it by trimming away nearby bushes. Firefighters also showed up and dug firebreaks around the neighborhood. But the fire was terrifying as it approached. "When that fire came over that ridgeline, it had 100-foot flames for about 5 miles and the wind was blowing. It was coming down like a solid blowtorch," Roger Derry said. "There was nothing to stop it." Klamath River was virtually wiped off the map, with the fire destroying most of its homes, including those in a trailer park, along with the post office, community hall, and scattered businesses.