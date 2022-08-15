(Newser) – Lindsey Graham just lost a key battle in his fight to avoid testifying about his actions after the 2020 election. A federal judge in Atlanta on Monday ruled that the GOP senator from South Carolina must appear before a special grand jury in Fulton County that's investigating election meddling in Georgia, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. County District Attorney Fani Willis has subpoenaed Graham, wanting to question him about calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after Trump's election loss in the state. Willis says Graham sought to "explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome" for Trump, though Graham says he was merely fact-finding, per the AP.

Graham has argued that his position as senator essentially gives him immunity from having to testify, but US District Judge Leigh Martin May disagreed in a 22-page ruling, per Politico. The court "finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham's testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia's 2022 elections," wrote May. Graham is supposed to appear for testimony on Aug. 23, though he's expected to appeal the ruling. (Read more Lindsey Graham stories.)