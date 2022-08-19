Sharks Bite 2 Swimmers in 1 Day

(Newser) – Sharks bit two swimmers in one day at a South Carolina tourist destination this week, about a half-mile and just more than an hour apart. One bite caused a serious injury but didn't threaten the swimmer's life; the other was minor, NBC News reports. "I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm," said Karren Sites, whose wound required hundreds of stitches, per WPDE. She was in waist-deep water with her grandson Brian at the time. "I couldn't even see the shark coming up," the 8-year-old said.

The other victim, identified by police as a female juvenile, suffered a lesser bite to a leg. Officials said there's no way to know if the same shark struck both swimmers on Monday, but they confirmed that the wounds were shark bites. They're the only shark bites inflicted at Myrtle Beach this year, per People. A total of 47 bites were reported in the US last year, four of them in South Carolina. (Read more shark attack stories.)