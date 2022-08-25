After Hour-Long Commute, She Noticed the Man in Her Car

(Newser) – The commute sounds typical if a little long and tiring: A Rhode Island woman listened to a podcast Sunday night while making the almost hour-long drive from Providence to her job in Easton, Massachusetts. When she got to her company's parking lot, she realized she hadn't made the drive alone. Police say she discovered a nearly naked man passed out in the back of the Chevy Tahoe around midnight. The 21-year-old had a pair of shorts around a single leg and a shirt around one arm, but was otherwise naked, say police.

CBS News reports police woke him up and determined he had ingested a "large" amount of alcohol and pot before climbing into the SUV and falling asleep on the floor of the back seat. He allegedly entered the car after the woman had started it outside her house but during a moment when she went back inside. Boston 25 identifies the suspect as Jose Osorio. He wasn't known to the woman, reports NBC News. Police say he had an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering and was arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering.