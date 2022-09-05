Ukrainian Firefighters Make an Adorable Rescue

'We found a beauty:' Rescuers gently pull a kitten from a building hit by Russian shelling
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 5, 2022 11:45 AM CDT
Ukrainian Firefighters' Latest Save Was Really Cute
A firefighter holds a kitten after rescuing it from a burning building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Ukraine’s emergency services posted video to Facebook on Sunday showing the firefighters petting and cuddling the kitten as they carried it to safety. One said, “We found a beauty."   (State Emergency Service of Ukraine via AP)

(Newser) – Ukrainian firefighters understandably weary from rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war instead found themselves helping a small, furry survivor this weekend—a gray-and-white kitten, reports the AP. The rescuers, wearing full firefighting gear, battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a metal chair in the rubble of a wooden hotel-restaurant complex hit by a rocket in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, the country's emergency services said Sunday on Facebook.

Video showed the firefighters petting and cuddling the feline as they carried it to safety. One used water from a firetruck to wipe down the kitten in his arms. "We found a beauty," one of the firefighters said as the kitten wiggled around in a colleague's arms. Another said, “Get this kitty some oxygen." Ukraine's emergency services said the kitten's paw needed medical attention. "Heroes of our time," the emergency services proclaimed of the firefighters. "They protect, work, save, treat ... And we wish the cat a speedy recovery."

