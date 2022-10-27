Woman Arrested 2 Years After Son's Body Found in Suitcase

UPDATE

Mar 20, 2024 2:10 PM CDT

The mother of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan has been arrested two years after the boy's body was found in a suitcase in rural Indiana. Police say Dejuane Ludie Anderson was arrested in California last week and could be brought to Indiana soon, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. Police said she was arrested in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia after a tip from a "concerned citizen." A warrant was issued in October 2022 on charges including murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, reports CNN. Police said in 2022 that Anderson and her friend, Dawn Elaine Coleman, published social media posts describing a child as a "demon" who needed to be killed. Coleman was arrested later that year and is now serving a 30-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder.

Oct 27, 2022 4:45 PM CDT

Indiana state police say they've identified the young boy whose body was found wrapped in a trash bag, stuffed in a suitcase, and abandoned in the southern part of the state, and are now searching for his mother, who is wanted for murder. Police have arrested one person in California in connection with the death of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan but continue to search for 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson of Atlanta, reports CNN. A warrant for murder was issued Tuesday. Police say Anderson, last known to be in Los Angeles' Echo Park, is likely still in that area, though she has recently traveled to cities including San Francisco, San Diego, Houston, and Las Vegas. Notably, Cairo's body was found in a hard-shell suitcase featuring an image of the famous Las Vegas sign.