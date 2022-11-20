Crime / University of Idaho Late Calls to Male Are Part of Idaho Murder Investigation Also, police clear ride-share driver who dropped off two of the victims By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 20, 2022 8:35 AM CST Copied Boise State University students pay their respects at a vigil last week. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP) Idaho police plan to provide a more formal update later Sunday into the investigation of four slain students at the University of Idaho, but they offered a few more details on Saturday: Phone calls: Police said "multiple phone calls" placed by victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves to a male before they were killed are "part of the ongoing investigation," reports the Idaho Statesman. Police did not say who the male was, but Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee's sister, told Inside Edition the women tried to call a man named Jack a total of 10 times between 2:26am and 2:52am. Each apparently tried him multiple times on her own phone. Police have previously said the killings occurred between 2 and 5am. Cleared: Police investigated the ride-share driver who dropped off Mogen and Goncalves at their residence just before 2am and "do not believe he is involved with this crime." 911 call: Police said the call alerting them to the crime scene—an off-campus rental home—came from the cell phone of one of the two surviving roommates in the residence, per KTVB. Police say the two roommates are being cooperative. Two floors: The victims were found on the second and third floors of the six-bedroom residence, per the Statesman. The coroner says they were likely asleep when attacked with a knife. (Read more University of Idaho stories.)