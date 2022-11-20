Late Calls to Male Are Part of Idaho Murder Investigation

Idaho police plan to provide a more formal update later Sunday into the investigation of four slain students at the University of Idaho, but they offered a few more details on Saturday:

Phone calls: Police said "multiple phone calls" placed by victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves to a male before they were killed are "part of the ongoing investigation," reports the Idaho Statesman. Police did not say who the male was, but Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee's sister, told Inside Edition the women tried to call a man named Jack a total of 10 times between 2:26am and 2:52am. Each apparently tried him multiple times on her own phone. Police have previously said the killings occurred between 2 and 5am.