DeSantis Has Musk's Vote

Whether he wants it or not, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would seem to have the backing of Elon Musk in the 2024 presidential race. Musk proclaimed his endorsement in a "yes" tweet when asked if he would support DeSantis, NBC News reports. "My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist," Musk posted. "I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far." The Republican has not said he's going to run, but Donald Trump has. The billionaire and the former president have bickered publicly.

