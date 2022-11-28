12-Year-Old Killed, 5 Other Minors Injured in Atlanta Shooting

Violence erupted between 2 groups of young people, police say
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 28, 2022 2:07 AM CST
12-Year-Old Killed, 5 Other Minors Injured in Atlanta Shooting
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / z1b)

A 12-year-old boy was killed and five other minors injured in a shooting near a popular Atlanta shopping destination Saturday night. The boy's family identifies him to WSB-TV as Zyion Charles. "When a 12-year-old dies in our city ... then the whole village has a responsibility and the whole village is impacted," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said at a press conference. Police say the shooting happened after a group of minors was escorted out of the Atlantic Station mall by security guards and an off-duty police officer for "disorderly behavior" and violating the retail area's curfew, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Following that, a dispute of some kind between two groups of young people ended with gunfire, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Police say the groups had a conflict earlier this month, and things escalated when they ran into each other Saturday night; police say two shooters may have been involved. "So again, we see guns in the hands of angry individuals leading to a tragic outcome," the city's police chief said. "What the Atlanta Police Department can’t do, nor Atlantic Station can’t do, is be parents. This is a team effort," he continued. "So we ask, please know where your children are ... please exercise your influence as an adult in someone’s life." (Read more Atlanta stories.)

