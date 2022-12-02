Teen Campaigning for Warnock Shot on Doorstep

Man in Savannah fired through the front door, police say
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 2, 2022 1:46 PM CST
15-Year-Old Shot While Canvassing for Warnock
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during a rally on Thursday in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A teenager campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot and wounded on the doorstep of a Savannah home, according to police. "At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated," city police said in a statement Friday. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside a house Thursday evening near downtown Savannah, the police statement said. It said a man inside the home fired through the closed front door. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man and jailed him on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The shooting occurred amid n the closing days of a statewide runoff campaign between Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The runoff election was required after no candidate received a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Polls in the runoff close Tuesday. "I am saddened to learn about this incident," said Warnock, who grew up in Savannah, per WAGA. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery."

(Read more Savannah stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X