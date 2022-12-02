Teen Campaigning for Warnock Shot on Doorstep

A teenager campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot and wounded on the doorstep of a Savannah home, according to police. "At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated," city police said in a statement Friday. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside a house Thursday evening near downtown Savannah, the police statement said. It said a man inside the home fired through the closed front door. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man and jailed him on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The shooting occurred amid n the closing days of a statewide runoff campaign between Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The runoff election was required after no candidate received a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Polls in the runoff close Tuesday. "I am saddened to learn about this incident," said Warnock, who grew up in Savannah, per WAGA. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery."