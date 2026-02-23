Nick Reiner Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Parents

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Nick Reiner's attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, entered the plea on his behalf as he stood behind glass in a custody area of a packed Los Angeles courtroom. The court appearance comes two months after the beloved actor-director and his wife of 36 years were found dead with stab wounds at their home in the upscale Brentwood section of Los Angeles, authorities said.