Nick Reiner Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Parents

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. Nick Reiner's attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, entered the plea on his behalf as he stood behind glass in a custody area of a packed Los Angeles courtroom. The court appearance comes two months after the beloved actor-director and his wife of 36 years were found dead with stab wounds at their home in the upscale Brentwood section of Los Angeles, authorities said.
Reiner, 32, the third of Rob Reiner's four children, was arrested hours later and has been held without bail since. Most defendants in criminal cases plead not guilty at this stage regardless of their plans for next moves, the AP reports.
- Reiner's previous attorney, the high-profile private lawyer Alan Jackson, had to quit the case at the previous hearing in January because of what he called circumstances beyond his and his client's control. He said legal ethics would not allow him to say why, but in parting he adamantly declared outside the courthouse that "pursuant to the laws of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."
- Reiner wore a suicide prevention smock at his initial court appearance in December but appeared without it at the hearing in January. Rolling Stone reports that he wore a brown jail uniform on Monday and spoke only once, when he was addressed by the judge. His next court date is April 29.