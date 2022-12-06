Wednesday is the big day for Time. It's when the magazine will announce its annual Person of the Year, and there are a bunch of headline-makers who've made the short list, per the Hill. Here are this year's contenders for the title, which will be announced on the Today show:

Outgoing GOP Rep. Liz Cheney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gun safety advocates

Iran protesters

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Elon Musk (last year's winner)

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos

The US Supreme Court

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky