World / Time's Person of the Year The Short List Is Out for Person of the Year 'Time' will reveal winner Wednesday on 'Today' show By Jenn Gidman, Newser Staff Posted Dec 6, 2022 7:33 AM CST Copied Elon Musk is seen at the opening of a Tesla factory in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File) Wednesday is the big day for Time. It's when the magazine will announce its annual Person of the Year, and there are a bunch of headline-makers who've made the short list, per the Hill. Here are this year's contenders for the title, which will be announced on the Today show: Outgoing GOP Rep. Liz Cheney Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Gun safety advocates Iran protesters Chinese President Xi Jinping Elon Musk (last year's winner) Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos The US Supreme Court Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Read more Time's Person of the Year stories.)