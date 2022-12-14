US Woman Breaks Underpants World Record

Rachael Schmitt, an American woman studying in Ireland, is now the holder of one of the more unusual Guinness World Records. The Trinity College student pulled on 19 pairs of underpants in 30 seconds, breaking the record of 17 in 30 seconds held by Japan's Toshiaki Kasuga, UPI reports. Schmitt, who is used to quick costume changes for theater productions, raised money for 19 charities with the feat. Each pair of underpants had the name of a different charity on it. "When looking for a record to attempt to break, this one stood out to me. I think this record is a great combination of speed and strategy, and matches my skillset well," she told Guinness.

Schmitt achieved the record in Dublin earlier this year. In an Instagram post, Trinity College said she decided to break a world record last year after she went hiking in Wexford County and ended up in Castlebridge, where the Guinness Book of World Records was founded in the 1950s by brewery director High Beaver. "Stumbling across the town where this legacy began felt serendipitous, and she called a friend that night and declared that she was going to break a record—adding it to a list of goals to accomplish before turning 30," the college said. (Read more Guinness World Records stories.)