10 Years Later, Remembering Sandy Hook

Wednesday is the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, in which a gunman massacred 20 first-graders and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut. In the decade since, the victims' families have struggled with a painful new life without their loved ones, and the town of Newtown has remained a centerpiece in an ongoing conversation about school shootings and gun safety. Some of the day's must-reads to commemorate the tragedy:

CNN looks back at what was learned about each of the 20 "bright smiles" and the six adults who tried to protect them soon after Dec. 14, 2012, in a "town known, now and for decades to come, as a cradle of grief—but also of untold love and quiet resilience."

Siblings of two of the children killed, Jesse Lewis, 6, and Noah Pozner, 6, talk to Today on what it's been like growing up without their little brothers. "You feel like you'll never feel happiness again," Danielle Rogus, the now-28-year-old sister of Noah, says. "The world stops, and all you can feel is this immense pain." Getting involved in gun violence advocacy helped her push forward, and she said she found a new sense of bravery within herself: "The worst possible thing had happened, so what did I have to lose?"

Connecticut State Trooper Bill Cario, one of the first law enforcement officials to arrive at the scene of the shooting, has kept his promise to never talk about what he saw that day. But he tells the New York Times—which he agreed to talk to only if the article centered not on him, but on the victims and everyone else who helped that day—that "I have heartbreak about this, but anyone in America with a heart has that." His own specific heartbreak, however, persists because "I couldn't do anything to change the outcome."

The Washington Post talks to four survivors of mass shootings that stretch back as far as 43 years. One of the more recent survivors: 10-year-old Jaydien Canizales, who hid under his desk at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as a gunman killed 19 of his classmates and two of his teachers. "I saw most of my classmates get shot," Jaydien says. "I want people to know what happened there at the Robb shooting, what I've been through. I want everybody to know how I felt."